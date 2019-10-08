Four people were transported to Hackley Hospital in Muskegon for treatment following a multiple vehicle accident on south Oceana Drive and Tonawanda Trail in Grant Township Oct. 5.
According to the Oceana County Sheriff’s Office accident report, Mary Ray Catherman, 80, of 3928 S. 132nd Ave., Hesperia, Alfred Jay Trevino, 34, Arieanna Marie Currie, 24, Abrielle A. Currier, 4 and Elijah Allen Currier, 7, all of 1500 Carr Rd., Apt. 4, Muskegon, were transported for treatment.
The accident report indicates the Trevino vehicle was northbound on Oceana Drive, waiting to turn west onto Tonawanda as the Catherman vehicle was following. Two other vehicles were traveling southbound on Oceana Drive when the Catherman vehicle failed to stop and struck the Trevino vehicle. The first southbound vehicle swerved to miss the accident and rolled over, landing on the driver’s side. The second southbound vehicle swerved in the opposite direction to avoid the accident and rolled over onto its top. The report indicates the drivers and passengers in the two southbound vehicles did not seek hospitalization.
All those involved were wearing passenger restraints. Catherman was cited for unable to stop in an assured clear distance.