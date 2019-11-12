Three people were transported area hospitals following separate motor vehicle accidents on Oceana County roadways in the last week.
The first occurred Nov. 6 on Oceana Drive near 80th Avenue in Shelby Township. According to the Oceana County Sheriff’s Office accident report, Eulaia Garcia-Narvaiz, 34, of 2995 W. Tahoe Trail, New Era, was transported to Mercy Health Partners Lakeshore campus in Shelby following a single vehicle accident. The report indicates Garcia-Narvaiz was traveling south on Oceana Drive when she ran off the west side of the road and struck a guardrail.
The second accident occurred Nov. 10 on US-31 near Park Road in Grant Township. According to the accident report, Douglas Scott Evans, 24, of 13786 Apple Drive, Fruitport, was transported to Mercy Health Partners Hackley campus in Muskegon for treatment following the single-vehicle accident. The report indicates Evans was southbound on the expressway, fell asleep at the wheel and lost control before running off the roadway and into the median. Two passengers were not transported for treatment.
The third accident occurred Nov. 11 on Oceana Drive near Grant Road in Shelby Township. According to the report, Grasiela Hall, 27, of 2119 Mears St., Mears, was transported to Mercy Health Lakeshore campus in Shelby for treatment following a two-vehicle accident. According to the report, Hall told police she lost control of her vehicle, crossed the centerline before spinning into the path of a semi-tractor trailer carrying a load of gasoline. The report indicates the truck was unable to stop and struck the Hall vehicle in the driver’s side door. The truck driver and Hall’s eight-year-old daughter were not injured.