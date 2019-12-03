Today

Overcast. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low around 30F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph.

Tomorrow

Mostly cloudy. High 36F. Winds light and variable.