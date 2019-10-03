The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) was scheduled to host a public meeting regarding next year’s culvert replacement on US-31 Business Route (BR) (Polk Road) over Russell Creek. MDOT officials will provide project details, scheduling and traffic information. The public was invited to stop by anytime during the meeting to learn more about the project and provide comments.
The meeting was scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 9 from 4-5:30 p.m. at the Hart Community Center, 407 State St., Hart.