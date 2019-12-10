SHELBY — The Village of Shelby 2020-25 Parks and Recreation Plan Draft (the plan) is now available for review at the village hall, the Shelby Library and on the homepage of the village’s website www.shelbyvillage.com
The village is encouraging residents to review the plan and offer any further suggestions soon, as it will be formally adopted in early January 2020.
The 105-page document addresses everything from a description of the Shelby community, its administrative structure, and an inventory of village’s parks as well as how the public was, involved in developing the plan. Future goals and objectives along with an action plan are included as well.
The plan states, “The Parks and Recreation Plan has been prepared for the years 2020-2025, however, it is envisioned that the plan will be evaluated on an annual basis to ensure consistency with the needs and desires of residents.”
Parks listed in the plan include (from north to south through village), the William Field Memorial Hart Montague Trail; Mead Park, located on either side of Industrial Park Drive just north of the Shelby Optimist Building; Getty Park between Shelby High School and Sixth Street; Tank Park on the corner of Sixth Street and Industrial Park Drive; Walnut Park on the corner of Fifth and Walnut streets; Wesco Park on the corner of Fourth Street and Oceana Drive; Veterans Park on the corner of Third Street and Oceana Drive; and Nichols “Horseshoe” Park along the rail trail and Lincoln Street.
Regular village meetings, a parks tour in September and a resident survey this fall have allowed the village to gather information and develop the plan. It addresses not only current facility upgrades to current parks and facilities, but lays out goals and objectives for possible future facility creation (skate park, splash pad and music/theatre/artistic space); historical and directional signage; lighting and security; pathways connecting various areas of village and landscaping. All parks will also undergo barrier free accessibility assessments to ensure they are available to everyone.
Residents are encouraged to review the full plan at one of the sites to view full details, maps and projected costs so that the village has a clear picture of what residents want to see happen with village parks in the future. Any further questions or revisions should be communicated by early January.