PENTWATER — About 65 residents who live in zip code 49449 attended the Pentwater Vision Town Hall Meeting at First Baptist Church of Pentwater Dec. 16.
Those present heard a summary of the initial public input obtained by the Pentwater Vision Team. Information was derived from a Community Assessment developed in discussions with 141 community leaders and citizens gathered in four focus groups and two town hall meetings in June. Data was also accessed from a Summer Visitor’s Poll of 256 day and weekly visitors in July and August, and from the Greater Pentwater Area Community Survey to which 718 residents responded. Over 1,000 respondents provided opinions used to develop findings that are key to the collaborative, community-wide master plan process currently under way.
With assistance from Village of Pentwater Zoning Administrator Keith Edwards, consultant Julie Hales-Smith of North Coast Community Consultants and Vision Team members Chris Conroy and Mark Trierweiler presented the summary.
The following were the major themes to be addressed as developed from public input:
• Affordable housing for all life stages;
• Short-term rentals
• High-speed internet
• The seasonal economy
• Lack of basic goods and services
• Infrastructure, including transportation and internet
• Collaboration
Also presented was a draft Vision Statement: “Pentwater will be a vibrant, sustainable community in which people will choose to visit, live, grow and play.”
The major themes are based on the specific findings of the various assessments, polls, surveys and town hall meetings. From the Community Assessment, Hales-Smith reported that Focus Group #1, the downtown business owners, raised concerns about the challenges presented by the short business season in Pentwater. Focus Group #2, government officials and appointees, noted that affordable housing and basic goods and services were issues to be addressed. Focus Group #3, marine and lakes recreation parties, also focused on affordable housing and basic goods and services, with an emphasis on the lack of housing for young people and its impact on age diversity. Focus Group #4, active residents, shared all of these concerns, and especially noted their impact on seniors and the lack of available housing for downsizing. In the town hall meetings, community members showed that they are passionate about Pentwater and that they greatly appreciate its natural beauty, welcoming character, safety and the legacy of cherished warm memories. All of these groups encouraged greater collaboration among service groups, all units of local government and residents to improve and sustain the quality of living in Pentwater.
Conroy summarized the poll of summer visitors as to why they come to Pentwater, where and for how long they stay, and what makes a visit to Pentwater special. Ninety percent of those responding were annual or frequent visitors, with 2/3s staying 5-plus nights. These visitors come from Grand Rapids, Chicago, St. Louis and Southeast Michigan. Six of Pentwater’s special assets were highlighted by most respondents: presence of family, tradition, beach, size (small), quaintness, and the lake. Forty-three percent of visitors emphasized the need for more and better food-related businesses, including restaurants (a destination restaurant in particular) and a grocery store. Only single-day visitors put “shops” on the list of what makes Pentwater special.
According to the summary presented by Trierweiler, the Community Survey showed that Pentwater remains a seasonal place, with the lowest number of people in February and the highest in July. Sixty-seven percent of respondents have no children in school, but residents are well satisfied with the school system, including its curriculum offerings, the number of students who go on to college, the leadership of Dr. Scott Karaptian, the teaching staff, the graduation rate and class sizes. Among the top school improvements encouraged was development of a curriculum for life-long learners. The lack of transportation and easy access to everyday needs and the absence of temporary or permanent assisted living facilities for seniors are also of concern.
Hales-Smith outlined the next steps to be taken in the master planning process. These include a joint meeting of the township, village and plan commissions Jan. 28, preparation of a draft outline for the master plan process and for the 2020-2040 Pentwater Community Master Plan document, consideration of a budget recommendation to legislative bodies for the costs of the planning process, organization of the master plan steering committee, and holding the first steering committee meeting, including recruitment of “champions” for major vision themes and assigning tasks. Edwards noted the wealth of experience and talent in the Pentwater community, and encouraged residents to become involved in presenting and implementing creative ideas. A resident agreed, observing that the real work hasn’t even started, and he urged the 21 non-profits in town to become active in the process.
During a question and answer period, residents presented interesting ideas as well as concerns. One concern was the importance of supporting existing restaurants and businesses to enable them to stay open during the off-season. A mother of young children expressed the difficulty young families have in obtaining information about what is going on in town, and the need for more activities for children and teenagers. In particular, the Friendship Center could be more inviting to young families. Another resident expressed the concern that there is a disconnect in considering the impact of short-term rentals, and that a balance is needed to control the impact of these rentals while also recognizing that they are needed in a community that is based on tourism.
Ideas presented included development of better marketing of Pentwater along the coast of Lake Michigan and locally, the possibility of a municipally-run grocery store like those being created in some rural areas around the country, and consideration of both indoor and outdoor winter activities that are not entirely weather dependent to bring in visitors year-round.
Village Trustee Claudia Ressel-Hodan emphasized the value of the results of the various assessments, polls, surveys and town hall meetings, which constitute the first data base of information to guide the planning process going forward.