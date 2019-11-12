Today

Cloudy with snow. High 28F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.

Tonight

Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low 26F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.

Tomorrow

Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 32F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.