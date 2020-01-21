SHELBY — After a public hearing at Monday’s village council meeting, Shelby adopted its parks and recreation plan 2020-25. There was no further comment from the public.
“The plan is a living document. So even though we’ve adopted it, it can be edited going forward. This is our vision and our guide, but not all is required. We used a lot of the ‘meat and potatoes’ from the former plan and added to it using citizen input and the ideas that came out of our parks tour,” said village Administrator Robert Widigan. The extensive 105-page document is available on the village website and at the village offices.
On Jan. 6, Widigan and village parks consultant John Wilson attended a Department of Natural Resources Grant Workshop in Lansing. After missing out on a Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund Grant for Getty Park renovations, the village was encouraged by Dan Lord, state manager of the Grants Management Finance and Operations Division, to modify their application and reapply in April.
“The workshop was very informative. We learned that besides the trust fund grant we are also eligible to apply for the Land and Water Conservation Fund Grant or Recreation Passport Grant as well. We will hear before April 1 what areas we are lacking on the application. At that point we will know which grant we have a better chance of receiving and we will drop the other application,” said Widigan.
“In an effort to raise our point standing in April, we’ve scaled back on the original project. We’ve eliminated the splash pad and skate park for now. We could add those in the future and apply for grant funds again,” Widigan said. “We lost points by outlining a tear down of the old tennis and basketball courts in Phase I and to rebuild them in Phase II. Because of the time lapse, the grant committee deducted points from our application. We also lost points on the renovation of the restroom building, which even though it is 40 years old, it did not represent a majority of the project costs. We will eliminate ‘Collaboration’ and ‘Applicant Match’ in the April 1 grant, as we lost points in both those areas last time. But we most likely will gain more points with other adjustments. We will apply for both the trust fund grant and the Land & Water Conservation Grant and see where the chips fall,” said Widigan.
Council member Dan Zaverl asked if the village would run water lines to the splash pad area so it wouldn’t have to be torn up if the village decides to build a splash pad in the future. Widigan and village President Paul Inglis confirmed that future water access, provided a grant is received, has been considered and would be piped to that area regardless.