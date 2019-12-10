GRANT TOWNSHIP – Even though the year isn’t quite complete, Oceana County Sheriff Craig Mast attended the Dec. 3 Grant Township board meeting to give a report on his department’s activity in the township in 2019.
The report, divided into offense categories, only included activity by deputies, and not activity from the Michigan State Police or the Rothbury Village Police within the township. Grant Township contracts with the Village of Rothbury to provide part-time coverage in the township.
The sheriff gave a verbal report from written reports that he provided copies of the board and audience members.
Mast pointed out the township has had a significant drop in assault and battery complaints so far this year compared to the last two years.
In 2019, there have been nine assault and battery complaints. In each of 2018 and 2017 there were 17 assault and battery complaints.
“I don’t have an idea why its down, but its nice to have,” Mast said.
The report indicated the township had five complaints on using a telephone for harassment threats in 2019, up from two in 2018, but the same amount as in 2017.
Unforced entry burglaries were up by one complaint from two last year to three this year.
Larcenies and damage to property complaints were also down this year. In 2019 there have been six larcenies compared to 10 in 2018 and 17 in 2017.
Damage to property complaints fell from eight in 2018 to three this year. There were five in 2017.
Mast told the board there has not been a marijuana possession complaint this year, compared to four in 2018 and 12 in 2017.
The sheriff said the drop could be a result of changing laws on marijuana possession.
Drunk driving complaints have remained steady over the three-year period. In 2019 there have been three operating while under the influence of liquor (OUIL) and one operating while under the influence of controlled substance (OUID). In 2018, there were five OUIL and two OUID and in 2017 there were two each.
With a month left in reporting, deputies have responded to 66 traffic crashes in the township, one less than the 67 for all of 2018 and seven less than 73 in 2017.
The numbers of family disputes are close to last year’s total. So far in 2019, there have been 34 family trouble complaints compared to 37 in 2018 and 45 in 2017.
In total, Mast said deputies responded to 458 complaints so far this year, compared to 549 in 2018 and 566 in 2017. By the time this year is over, Mast said he expects this year’s total to be on par with the previous years.
The sheriff said 10.05 percent of all his department’s complaints have been located in Grant Township. That is compared to 23 municipalities in the county. Golden Township, which includes the Silver Lake area, tops the municipalities with 13.73 percent. The City of Hart, where the county jail is located, has 10.64 percent of the complaints.