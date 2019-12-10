Weather Alert

...LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THURSDAY TO 7 AM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...MINOR BEACH EROSION AND LAKESHORE FLOODING EXPECTED. * WHERE...MASON, OCEANA, MUSKEGON AND OTTAWA COUNTIES. * WHEN...FROM 7 AM THURSDAY TO 7 AM EST FRIDAY. * IMPACTS...PARKING LOTS AND ROADS ALONG THE IMMEDIATE LAKESHORE WILL EXPERIENCE MINOR FLOODING. MINOR EROSION OF BEACHES AND SAND DUNES IS EXPECTED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY INDICATES THAT ONSHORE WINDS WILL GENERATE FLOODING OF LOW AREAS ALONG THE LAKESHORE. SOME MINOR BEACH AND DUNE EROSION IS ALSO LIKELY. &&