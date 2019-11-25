We all know what a quilt is. Or we think we know. The dictionary defines a quilt as “a warm bed covering made of padding enclosed in layers of fabric and kept in place by lines of stitching, typically applied in a decorative design.”
But in actuality, a quilt is far more than that. In terms of style, quilts can take the form of anything from bedspreads and throws to placemats, doll clothing, wall art, even upholstery. In terms of spirit, quilts are works of dedication and passion that seem to have a soul of their own. They are literally labors of love, often made for family members and friends, or donated to worthy causes and charitable organizations. And they are works of art, which evolve as the quilter embarks upon an exciting journey of discovery, colors and fabrics sparking new ideas, resulting in a finished product that may be entirely different from the original concept.
At least that’s the case when it comes to the Friendship Ring Quilt Guild, a group of women who have been quilting together for 38 years.
“It’s the perfect existential product,” reflects Sheila Sparbeck, the guild’s president. “You’re using your head, hands and heart, and when you’re done, you have something beautiful.”
“I think all of us have artistic souls,” nods Colleen Straight, who has been quilting for 30 years. “For me, quilting is an art form. It soothes everything in me.”
“Unless you break a needle and start cursing,” someone responds, to laughter all around.
The women are sitting at tables in the social hall of the New Era Reformed Church, enjoying an early Thanksgiving luncheon. The potluck fare, as colorful as a quilt, ranges from innovative takes on squash, sweet potatoes and apples to delicious fresh orange cranberry relish, smoked turkey wings, and, of course, an array of tempting desserts.
The guild has been meeting monthly since 1981. Charter member Zella McKenzie remembers how it all got started.
“A group of us had been going to Fremont to quilt. One day we were sitting around Martha Lathers’ table, and we figured instead of going all the way to Fremont, why don’t we start our own group?”
And so they did, and it’s been going ever since. A few of the charter members are still active, and many have passed on, but there are always new faces. Today, Mary Fuse is joining up, to the delight of her mom, Marianne DeLong, who has been a member for the last six years, but has been a quilter for nearly 40.
“I always sewed,” Marianne notes. “But I’d never quilted. I got into quilting because I was tired of making clothes! I had a lot of fabric, so it seemed like a good way to use it.”
Her current project is a stunning beach scene. At first glance it looks like a painting on canvas. But it’s actually a quilt, and the sand, ocean waves and palm trees are all pieces of fabric.
“One of the most satisfying things to me is teaching someone to quilt,” DeLong says.
“We all learn from each other,” one woman observes.
“Zella did a community education class, and that’s where I learned,” Colleen Straight turns to another table and points to her mentor.
“Zella taught me too,” a number of women acknowledge.
“I had a lot of you,” McKenzie laughs.
Although the meetings are usually held in churches, the guild is not affiliated with any denomination. The members quilt together, sharing materials and ideas, and one of their favorite activities is the “round robin,” where they exchange beginning squares and materials. Everyone gets a chance to add to them.
“You sign up and trade off your bag, and someone else adds to your square,” explains one of the members.
Today is round robin day, and several of the women exchange their works in progress. One member displays a completed round robin quilt, a study in color and creativity. It’s an example of piece work coming together with spontaneous originality.
“To me, quilting is like putting a puzzle together,” says Janet Schultz.
“I love finding patterns and fabric,” Carol Horness muses.
The guild is more than just a fun opportunity to share the joys of quilting with friends, however. Over the years, its contributions to charities and worthy causes has been notable.
“We make quilts for the Crystal Valley Care Fund; the VFW; Roy’s Kids, the project that gives Christmas gifts to children in need started by Police Chief Roy Strait here in New Era; and Project Linus, an organization that aids abused kids and those affected by catastrophic illness,” notes guild secretary and historian Mort Wiegand. “We’ve made quilts for the Veterans Hospital, and we make pillows for women dealing with breast cancer. We make ‘fidget quilts’ for Alzheimers patients, and pillowcase dresses for little girls in Africa. A few years ago, when Hurricane Irma hit Florida, we did little ‘kennel quilts’ for rescued animals in shelters. Those are just some of the causes we contribute to.”
They also donate a Christmas quilt to the Shelby Area District Library, to be auctioned at the annual Celebration of the Trees. This year’s quilt is a majestic tribute to the holiday, and will be on display at the library December 5-8.
When asked what she particularly loves about quilting and the guild, Wiegand, who has been a member for 25 years, has a quick response.
“I love the ladies. I love every one of them. We have the most darn fun.”
She also loves making quilts for the little ones, and her baby quilts are legendary. “I’ve probably made 40 baby quilts,” she estimates. “I’ve made them for my 10 grands, and my three great-grands. I made them for my sister’s three kids. And I’ve made at least 20 for other children. And I make them special. My most recent one was for my new great-grandson, who was born on Abraham Lincoln’s birthday and was named Lincoln. I made him a red, white and blue quilt. I like doing that. I like my babies!”
Making quilts for others holds a special place in the members’ hearts.
“I made a lap quilt out of some extra fabric,” Mary Fuse recalls. “I gave it to my daughter-in-law’s father, who’s wheelchair bound, and he loves it. That was very rewarding.”
“I love giving quilts away,” smiles Marianne Wallace.
Wiegand recounts a particularly moving story. “My daughter Susie was at an airport in Tennessee, and she saw this couple sitting there, sobbing their hearts out. Susie went over to them, and asked if they could help in any way. They said that their son, who was a fireman, had been killed in an accident. Susie prayed with them. They kept in touch with us and when we were informed that they were doing a benefit for a fireman’s foundation, I said, I’ll make a quilt. The mother sent a T-shirt to Susie and I did a quilt with the T-shirt in the center. A little girl won the quilt and was thrilled. It was very touching.”
And so, quilting is, to these women, a form of healing—and a legacy. They create intensely personal works of art that their families and communities can treasure over the years and hand down through the generations. And many of them pass the art of quilting down to the younger generations, bonding with their grandchildren and creating memories that will be handed down as well.
“I’m teaching my granddaughter, who’s 11, to quilt,” says Colleen Straight. “She loves it. She gets so excited. ‘Grandma, what are we going to make this week?’ she’s always asking. We got her her own sewing machine for Christmas. We have a wonderful time; we’ve gotten so close.”
As the women pack up, Carol Bitson collects her materials.
“I love scraps,” she announces. “There is a scientific theory that if you put scraps in a bag in a dark closet they will multiply.”
This observation engenders a wave of laughter. And who knows? It just might be true. One thing is for certain, though. The gals of the Friendship Ring Quilt Guild do indeed have such darn good fun. And that definitely multiplies, over the months and years, no dark closet required.