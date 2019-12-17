Monday, Dec. 16, was a big day. Well, maybe not for all of us. But for the Oceana County Council on Aging, it was a milestone—the official opening of the new OCCOA senior center in Hart.
“We’ve been working on this project for 10 years,” says OCCOA Director Kathleen Premer. “It has been a long process. So today is very exciting.”
“I woke up at 5:30 this morning,” grins project manager Doug Bacon.
And there’s good reason for the excitement. Because we’re not talking about just another building. We’re talking about…a barn!
Seriously. The new senior center is a 9,000 sq. ft. pole barn, painted a bright, cheery red and white, standing on 23 acres of countryside and designed right down to the sconces—old-fashioned Edison light bulbs mounted on hay pulleys—with genuine rustic flair..
Located at 4250 W. Tyler Rd., the center definitely springs out at you as a surprise. You’re cruising up the main drag when you see a sign pointing to a long driveway. As you turn, you notice an old 1950s red tractor jauntily pointing the way to a world where, hopefully, you’ll never hear a discouraging word. A world where the deer and, well, no antelopes but goats, horses and turkeys happily play and the sky might be cloudy all day but nobody cares.
“We wanted to celebrate the heritage of Oceana County,” explains Bacon, who volunteered his time and talents to the huge undertaking. “Did you notice the old tractor outside? We’ll be getting a 1950s gas pump too.”
“A lot of the barn and wood is from a 100-year-old barn donated by George Sadler,” notes Premer. “We had people in their 80s tearing down that wood! The whole thing has been a community effort, people pitching in and donating so many items, time and effort.”
The design of the center was a community effort as well. Contrary to standard form, no architect was involved, except to do the required sign off at the end. Instead, Bacon—who worked at GM in Detroit for 30 years as an engineer and was the facility director for a large school district for 10 years before retiring to Pentwater—teamed with OCCOA staff and the builder, Blackmer Construction, to come up with a vision of the new structure.
“We had a footprint,” he says. “Then everyone went home and put their ideas on it. Then we combined the ideas.”
“We had a design committee made up of volunteers from the community,” adds Premer. “Stacey Hegg, Brad Youngstrom, Gail Ziegler, Nancy Symco and Jan Lathers. They came up with colors, furniture and other design elements, and provided items at, let’s say, a deep discount!”
“And Blackmer Construction was great,” adds Bacon. “They did a fantastic job.”
The result is a building that exudes a hearty welcome in the best rural spirit. The dominating feature is the great room, with its hand-hewn stone fireplace, 36-foot ceilings, and old farm implements lining the rafters. There’s a lounge area with comfortable sofas and chairs, and a dining area with tables placed at the large farmhouse-style windows overlooking the trees and fields.
A tour of the rest of the building reveals an amazing—and loving—eye to detail, thanks in particular to Bacon, a fascinating fellow who’s an artist as well as an engineer and project management genius. He paints—his watercolor of an old jalopy standing in the winter snow is on one of the walls. And he takes great delight in figuring out unexpected ways to use everyday stuff, like farm tools and implements. The antique milking spigots he fashioned into sockets for the lights that hang above the bathroom mirrors are a study in creativity, as are the old hay pulleys he transformed into fixtures for the wall sconces in the great room. The side rooms—for games, meetings and the like—feature barn doors Bacon made himself, from original wood.
“Oh yeah, it’s been fun,” he acknowledges, as if it was nothing at all.
“I’ve been the director of the OCCOA for 24 years, and I can say that the best thing about my job has been the staff and the volunteers,” Premer reflects. “People coming together to do projects like this. It’s been a lot of work, but also a lot of fun. We had great teams; everyone knew that we all had to be winners together. And the community support has been unbelievable.”
“Hart Township was fantastic,” concurs Bacon. “We did look for property throughout the county, but nothing worked out until the township agreed to re-zone this property for us. Without them we wouldn’t have this place. The board supervisor, Mr. (Jay) McGhan, said, ‘We know what you do, and we will help you in any way we can.”
“We’ve got 23 acres,” says Premer. “It’s really exciting for future development. This is going to be something for ages, for generations.”
She gazes happily out the window, at a bucolic scene of rolling hills and woods.
“It’s fantastic to see the deer and the turkey,” Bacon smiles. “One day I saw a bald eagle!”
From moving out of the old building to moving in to the new one, volunteers stepped up to the plate.
“We made the entire move in a day, thanks in great part to the sheriff’s office,” says Premer. “Sheriff (Craig) Mast and his men were unbelievable. They moved everything over from the old place in an hour and a half!”
Visitors to the new center will be amazed at how it has expanded. Remember the tiny little kitchen in the old place? It’s now a huge professional kitchen with several rooms for not only the cooking, but dishwashing and deep freeze storage as well. There are new rooms for medical appointments like foot care, a vastly enlarged office area, and more space for meetings, socializing and other activities.
How do the seniors like the changes?
“Wonderful!” “Love it!” “Very exciting!” Those were a few of the comments from the lunch crowd, a group of older people enjoying their first meal at the new facility. Although not everyone was adjusting quite as quickly.
“Too big!” One elderly gentleman shook his head. “I get lost from one room to the other!”
“You’ll get used to it,” another man assured him. “I think it’s great!”
“We’ve had a very positive response so far,” Premer acknowledges. “When the buses started arriving and people began walking in, the overwhelming reaction was, ‘Wow!’”
And what will happen to the old OCCOA?
“That’s a question I know many people will be asking,” says Premer. “So I want to let everyone know that it’s going to be the new Our Friends House, our adult daycare center that’s currently in Hart. We’re renovating the old OCCOA, and it will hopefully be open late spring or early summer, at which time we’ll have an open house for this place and the new one.”
Above all, Premer and Bacon stress that throughout the process, they never lost sight of the fact that they were spending other people’s money.
“We were very careful to stay within a budget and to be continually sensitive to public funds,” Premer emphasizes.
“We tried relentlessly to remain cognizant of who this building belongs to, and whose funds we were using,” nods Bacon. “The building itself is a pole barn. The floors are just polished concrete. Both are relatively inexpensive to work with, last a long time and are very easy to maintain.”
“And we got so much through donations,” Premer notes. “There’s still a lot that we need, and we’ll be having a wish list for the community in the coming months. For instance, Brad Youngstrom’s dad donated the top of the windmill outside and Alex Schaner and his wife donated the tower. Now we’re looking for a grain bin, which will serve as the employee’s entrance at the other side of the building.”
Even though the community of Hart took the lead in making the new OCCOA a reality, Premer stresses that the facility belongs to all of Oceana County.
“We want to emphasize that the new center is not just for people in Hart. It’s for everyone in Oceana County. We’ll have transportation for those who need it, and we welcome all county residents. Our doors are open.”