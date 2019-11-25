Agnes Kathleen Kokx
Hart
Agnes Kathleen Kokx, 94, of Hart, passed peacefully to her Heavenly home Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019. She was born Oct. 9, 1925 in Weare Township, the daughter of Leo and Mary (Hertough) Kokx.
Agnes worked as a Certified Nurse Aide for many years and retired from Oceana County Medical Care Facility. She also served as caregiver to her parents. Agnes was always there when someone was in need. She was known to have a very green thumb, caring for her roses and flower gardens.
Agnes is survived by numerous nieces and nephews and very dear friend, Linda Brimmer.
Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at 11a.m., Saturday, Nov. 23, at St. Gregory Catholic Church, 316 S. Peach Ave., Hart, with Fr. Daniel Schumaker presiding. Visitation was from 10 a.m. until time of Mass Saturday. Interment in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Gregory Catholic Church.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral service, King-Hart Chapel, was in charge of arrangements.