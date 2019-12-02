Donald A. Priese
New Era
Donald A. Priese, 89, of New Era, passed away Friday, Nov. 29, 2019 at home. He was born March 4, 1930 in Shelby, the son of John L. Priese and Catherine B. (Thornton) Priese.
He was a U. S. Army veteran, serving from 1951 to 1953. Don married Lola Mae Hogston March 13, 1954. He was a life resident of Oceana County and lived in New Era the past 65 years. Don was employed at New Era Canning Company for 38 years before his retirement. He served on the New Era Village Council for several terms and also served on the New Era Cemetery Improvement Association for many years. Don attended New Era Bible Church.
He is survived by his wife, Lola Mae; his children, Duane Priese, Dianne (Leonard) Bratsburg and Donna Hansen; his grandchildren, Matthew (Mindy) Bratsburg, Shannon Henery, Duane Priese, Jr., Anthony Priese, Kimberly (Steve) Clark, Andrew Priese and Thomas Hansen; 18 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; his brother, Charles Priese; and sister, Marilyn Flood. He was preceded in death by his parents, granddaughter, Leann Bratsburg, son-in-law, Dave “Tom” Hansen, brother John E. “Jack” Priese, and sisters, Arlene Blohm, Helen VanDevelde and Eleanor Heykoop.
Visitation was Wednesday Dec. 4, 1 p.m. at New Era Bible Church with the funeral to follow at 2 p.m. at the church with Pastor Mike Deblois officiating. Interment in New Era Cemetery followed by a luncheon at the church. Please consider the New Era Bible Church, 5308 S. Oceana Dr., New Era, MI 49446 or the New Era Cemetery Improvement Fund, 9470 East Lane Dr., Montague, MI 49437 as a memorial. You may leave a message for the family at http://www.harrisfhome.com. Arrangements are by Harris Funeral Home, Shelby.