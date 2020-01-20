Emery Lou Draggoo
Walkervillle
Emery Lou Draggoo, 83, of Walkerville, passed away surrounded by his family Friday, Jan. 17, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Darryll and Glen Draggoo; and his grandson, Gary Lee Ogreen III.
Emery was a loving dad and grandpa who was blessed with a great sense of humor. He had a strong work ethic and could fix anything. Emery retired from Teledyne Continental Motors after 35 years of faithful service. He also was the former owner of Draggoo Equipment and Hardware for many years. He will be lovingly remembered by his children, Lester and Elizabeth Draggoo, Frankie and David Swenor, Carlene and Keith Marston, Jeanette Ogreen, Myrl and Karen Draggoo; 10 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren; siblings, Lawain and Don Butterfield, Verla and Jerry Frick, Clayton and Marilyn Draggoo, Keith and Jackie Draggoo, Marilyn and Roger Warmuskerken; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Funeral services were Tuesday, Jan. 21, at 11 a.m. at Walkerville Wesleyan Church, 144 S. Hamon, Walkerville, MI 49459 with Chaplain Michael DeWitt officiating. Interment in Colfax Township Cemetery. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to Spectrum Health Hospice. Condolences may be sent online at www.mkdfuneralhome.com.