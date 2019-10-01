Francis Joseph Hammerle
Pentwater
Francis Joseph Hammerle, 85, of Pentwater, passed away Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 at his home. He was born March 19, 1934 in Weare, the son of Joseph and Lucille (Kokx) Hammerle.
Francis was an excellent provider, hard worker and handy-man that had a MacGyver knack for fixing anything. He was a general foreman at Howmet, retiring after 37 years.
Francis is survived by his children, Theresa (Steve) McKee, Kathy Hammerle and Sandie Hammerle; grandchildren, Bruce (Michele) Brown, Alex (Mikayla) McKee, Kaleb Littiebrant and McKenna Littiebrant; great-grandchildren, Brenston Brown, Harley Brown, Benji McKee and Autumn McKee; and brother, Ed (Carol) Hammerle.
Francis was preceded in death by his loving wife of 65 years, Carol Hammerle; parents, Joseph and Lucille Hammerle; grandson, Benjamin McKee; and brothers, Ernest Hammerle, Adrian Hammerle and Joseph Hammerle.
In accordance to Francis’ wishes, cremation has taken place, and he will be laid to rest in Pentwater Township Cemetery.
Memorial Contributions may be made to St. Vincent Catholic Church, Pentwater.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.