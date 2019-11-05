Frank Peter Horter, Sr.
Shelby
Frank Peter Horter, Sr., of Shelby, passed away Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Fremont. He was born Oct. 17, 1934 to Julius and Hazel (Drent) Horter.
He was raised on the family farm near Marshville Dam and attended school across the road at Marshville School. He was known to wait for the school bell to ring before getting out of bed and running over to school.
He met LulaBelle Achterhoff from New Era while working on the Ludington car ferry, and they were married Feb. 11, 1956. They had five children, Christian “Chris” (Clarence) Chase, Irene K. (Steve) Rayment, Frank P. Horter, Jr., Pete F. Horter and LeRoy D. Horter.
Frank lived in Kent City for a while before moving to California for three years. He eventually moved back to the family farm. He helped build Benona School for his children as well as the neighborhood kids. He also worked alongside his dad to help build Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church. He believed in helping his neighbors out whenever possible.
Frank worked on the car ferry for 21 years. He retired from Whitehall Leather Company. He enjoyed fishing, camping and spending time with family and friends. He loved being a farmer. Once on his tractor, he was the happiest.
Besides his five children, Frank is survived by his grandchildren, Roy Chase, Jacob Chase, Angelia Rayment, Timothy (Jill) Rayment, Samantha (Charles) Curry, Melissa (Matt) Stanley, Sara Wyatt and Cindy Shnook; 12 great-grandchildren; his sister, Martha Horter; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, LulaBelle; his parents, Julius and Hazel; and his brothers, Pete, Fred, Ray, Bob and Jim.
Visitation will be Friday, Nov. 8, from 6-8 p.m. at Harris Funeral Home. The funeral mass will be Saturday, Nov. 9, at noon at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Shelby with Father Dan Schumaker as celebrant. A luncheon will follow at the church. Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Stony Lake. You may leave a message for the family at www.harrisfhome.com.