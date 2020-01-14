George J. Perles
Detroit and East Lansing
George J. Perles, 85, of Detroit and East Lansing, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife, Sally; adoring children, Kathy of Washington, Pa., Terry (Tracey) of Pittsburgh, John (Amy) of Ada and Pat (Karen) of Kansas City; grandchildren, Nicholas, Michael, Kendall, Hannah, Joseph and Julia. George was preceded in death by his beloved parents, Julius and Nellie Perles. Funeral arrangements are private. A Celebration of Life is planned for the future. The family extends its heartfelt thanks to Vista Springs Timber Ridge and Heartland Hospice for the wonderful and compassionate care of George and family. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to Special Olympics Area Eight, 2901 Wabash Rd., Lansing, MI 48910 or Making the Turn Against Parkinson’s, 1861 Rowley Rd., Williamston, MI 48895