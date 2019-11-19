Harry Heersema, Jr.
Mears
Harry Heersema, Jr. born June 2, 1931 in Chicago, Ill. died Nov. 17, 2019 in Grand Rapids, Mich. at the age of 88 of heart failure. He resided in Mears, Mich.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry Heersema Sr. and Wilhelmina née Vander Myde; brothers Robert and James; and granddaughter, Tirza. He is survived by his wife, Marilyn née Stanis; children, Richard, Jennifer, Scott, Julie and Bethany and their spouses; 10 grandchildren, and seven great- grandchildren.
Harry attended Chicago Vocational High School and Illinois Institute of Technology. and became a mechanical engineer. He devoted his spare time to the Boys Brigade of Thorn Creek Reformed Church of South Holland, Ill. His love for God, and his devotion to this ministry led him to marry widowed Marilyn, adopt her four children, and adopt another son. His work moved the family from Chicago to Dallas, Texas, Cincinnati, Ohio, Palos Heights, Ill., Pittsburgh, Pa., Grove City, Pa., and Olean, N.Y. Harry retired from Dresser Industries to Upper Silver Lake in Mears, Mich., but continued his participation with the Gideons International’s Bible distributions. He continued to support Grace Adventures, where he sent all his children to camp to learn more of Jesus. Each of his children then went on to work and volunteer at Grace. He and his wife send each grandchild and great grandchild to camp to learn of our Savior’s salvation and love. As a dedicated disciple of Christ, Harry worshipped with Cornerstone Community Church and assisted with numerous ministries there. His steadfastness and love for his family was only surpassed by his love of his Lord. He faithfully guided his family in the Word and by his actions. He was Harry the Hero, our Gentle Giant, our Kinsman-redeemer and will be missed greatly by his family, friends and all who labored in God’s field with him.
A viewing will be Thursday, Nov. 21, from 5-7 p.m. at Harris Funeral Home, Shelby, Mich.. Visitation will continue Friday, Nov. 22 from 11 a.m. to noon at Grace Adventures’ Small Chapel, 2100 N. Ridge Rd., Mears (Silver Lake). The funeral service will be at noon Friday followed immediately by a luncheon, all at Grace Adventures. A private interment will follow at the Hart Cemetery. Donations may be made to Gideons International (Sendtheword.org) or Cornerstone Community Church at 7640 W. Taylor Rd., Mears, MI 49436. You may leave a message for the family at www.harrisfhome.com.