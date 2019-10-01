Lloyd William ‘Bill’ Gauld, Jr.
Hesperia
Lloyd William “Bill” Gauld, Jr. 59 of Hesperia, passed away unexpectedly Monday, Sept. 23, 2019 doing what he truly loved, hunting. Bill was born March 15, 1960 in Fremont to Lloyd William and Faith (Bancroft) Gauld Sr. and moved to Arizona and then various areas of the United States until he settled back down in Hesperia in 1998. Bill also served in the United States Army. Bill had been a welder for several years until his retirement and enjoyed hunting, fishing, the Michigan outdoors, making his own bows and arrows; flint knapping, of which he had a display of his work at the Hesperia Library for a period of time, and nature photography.
Bill is survived by his mother, Faith Bancroft of Hesperia; his father, Lloyd William Gauld, Sr. of Arizona; his sisters and brother, Suzanne of Mesa, Ariz.; Tammy Joy of Gilbert, Ariz.; Margee (Glen) of Mesa, Ariz.; Joe (Obdulia) of Mesa, Ariz.; Andrea of Sacramento, Calif., Petra (Morris) of San Jose, Calif.; several nieces and nephews and many hunting friends in the area.
Celebration of Life and Time of Remembrance will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Hesperia Park Pavilion. Friends may consider memorial contributions to the Bill Gauld Family, c/o Crandell Funeral Home to assist with funeral expenses