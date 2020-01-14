Lois Ellen Adams
Crystal Valley
Lois Ellen Adams, 85, of Crystal Valley, passed away Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. She was born Dec. 3, 1934 in Crystal Valley, to Eliger and Ettie (Harvey) Holden.
Lois grew up in Crystal Valley and later moved to Grand Rapids and Grand Haven before returning to live on the farm. She worked on and off for numerous businesses as an executive secretary. Holidays were a special time for Lois, especially Christmas. One year she had over 5,000 Christmas lights on display and came in second place during a county wide contest. Lois loved to cook, garden and host summer get-togethers with her friends and family. She loved her family and her dogs unconditionally.
Lois is survived by: her sons Robert W. (Natalie) Adams, Dan Adams, Brad (Melinda) Adams, Don Adams and Todd Adams; grandchildren, Erika (Eric) Zavasky, Mason Courtright, Forrest Courtright, Matt (Amanda) Adams, Sarah (Garrett) Talmage, Forest Adams, Skylar Adams, Ryan (Rochelle) Adams, Brandon (Lorin) Adams and Dominic; great-grandchildren, Reid, Haidyn, Devyn, Braelynn, Weston, Preston, Benson, and Mikayla; sister, Ruby; and numerous nieces and nephews.
On July 18, 1953, Lois married Robert F. Adams, who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Eliger and Ettie Holden; 12 siblings; and sons, Rodd Adams and Greg Adams.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Friday, Jan. 17, at Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, 2370 N. 72nd Ave., Hart, with Pastor Ron Rickard officiating. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 16, at the funeral home. Interment will take place in Mount Ulysses Cemetery, Crystal Valley, in the spring.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the Crystal Valley Care Fund.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.