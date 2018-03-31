Marlene Aiken
Hesperia
Marlene Aiken, 79, of Hesperia, passed away Thursday, March 29, 2018 in Hart. She was born Sept. 8, 1938 in Ferry, the daughter of Devillo and Elizabeth (Sumner) Alexander. Marlene was raised in Ferry and attended school in Hesperia.
Marlene enjoyed knitting and crocheting, spending time outdoors, camping and being with her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Marvin; brothers, Devillo, Ed and Mike; and sisters, Maxine, Ruth and Lois.
She is survived by her children, Michael Lorenz, Joseph (Viola) Lorenz, Mary (Robert) Welsh and Gail (Dennis) Conkle; brother, Ron Alexander; 11 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
There will be no services at this time. Arrangements by Harris Funeral Home, Shelby. You may leave a message for the family at www.harrisfhcares.com