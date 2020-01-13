Patricia Louise Bromley

Today

Sprinkles or flurries possible early. Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 26F. W winds shifting to N at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Sprinkles or flurries possible early. Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 26F. W winds shifting to N at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow

Cloudy. Snow showers developing in the afternoon. High 34F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.