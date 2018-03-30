Phillip N. Smith
Hart
Phillip N. Smith, 80, passed away at home in Hart Wednesday, March 7, 2018 following a short battle with cancer.
Phil was born Aug. 26, 1937 in Muskegon to Nicholas and Glenowyn (Sutherlund) Smith and graduated from Muskegon Catholic Central High School in 1956.
A celebration of Phil’s life will be Saturday, April 7, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. followed by memorial services at 1:30 p.m. at Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service-King-Hart Chapel, 2370 N. 72nd Ave., Hart, MI, 49420.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Lakeshore Cancer Care Ministry, NECRC (our Journey of Hope), 1820 Ray Ave., New Era, MI 49446; Great Lakes Hospice, 900 Cooper St., Jackson, MI 49202; Hart VFW Post 1329, 802 S. State St., Hart, MI 49420 or the Salvation Army, 114 E. Melendy St., Ludington, MI 49431.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.