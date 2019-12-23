Ruth M. Kolbe
Hesperia
Mrs. Ruth M. Kolbe, 90, of Hesperia, passed away Saturday morning, Dec. 14, 2019 at the Newaygo Medical Care Facility in Fremont. She was born Ruth Maxine Turple, the daughter of Frederick and Loretta (Hammond) Turple April 21, 1929 in Walkerville. She joined Harry Phillip Kolbe in marriage June 11, 1954. He passed away in 2003.
Survivors include one daughter, Mary (Dennis) Brents; and one son, Steven (Arlene) Kolbe; six grandchildren, Rachelle (Pete) Rodriguez, Shannon (Mike) Best, Andrew (Allison) Kolbe, Garritt (Erin) Kolbe, Tyler (Sara) Kolbe and Daniel (Taylor) Kolbe and many great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
Visitation was Friday, Dec. 20 from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. The funeral service was at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at the Hesperia Presbyterian Church with Rev. Dan Anderson officiating. Internment next spring in West Hesperia Cemetery.
Raymond Funeral Home, Hesperia