Susan C. Juterbock

Today

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 56F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 56F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Intervals of clouds and sunshine in the morning with more clouds for later in the day. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 82F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.