Today

Cloudy with snow. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.

Tonight

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this evening. Low 27F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%.

Tomorrow

Cloudy skies with afternoon snow showers. Temps nearly steady around 30. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%.