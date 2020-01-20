Today

Sun and clouds mixed. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low around 30F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%.

Tomorrow

Variably cloudy with snow showers. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.