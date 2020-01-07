Movie at The Avenue in New Era, will open its doors at 6 p.m. this Saturday, Jan. 11. Movie begins at 6:45 p.m. The featured movie will be“Marmaduke” rated G. Pizza, pop, coffee and water will be provided. This event is free of charge and is sponsored by New Era Christian Reformed Church. Organizers ask that parents attend with your children and family. All adults and families are welcome.
Movie at the Avenue set for Saturday
John Cavanagh
-
Updated
John Cavanagh
