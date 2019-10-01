Today

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. High 61F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tonight

Rain showers early becoming more intermittent overnight. Low around 50F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Tomorrow

Rain showers early with overcast skies later in the day. High 61F. SE winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.