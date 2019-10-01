When was the last time you remember having a perfect day? I remember a few landmark days in my life—like my wedding day, which was perfectly blissful, and the day I sold my first book, became a senior editor at Santa Barbara Magazine and met my husband-to-be, all within 24 hours. Wow. Talk about a pluperfect day!
Then there are the memories of childhood days, particularly those of summertime. The beach, the park, the ice cream truck, and suppers outside—who cares about bugs when you’re eight—and then, more fun because the days were so blissfully long you could run around playing “Tag” and “Bogey Man” and “Giant Step” until the stars finally came out at 10 o’clock at night, technically long past your bedtime but heck—in summer, rules were kicked off like shoes and the whole world went barefoot. There simply wasn’t time to be anything but happy, it seemed.
But in these troubled times, when the present often seems so bleak and the future holds less and less promise, catching a perfect day seems about as likely as lassoing the moon. Millions of miles away and getting harder and harder to see because of the clouds.
Yet as October once again comes upon us, I’m reminded of a perfect day I had years ago, with my sweet mom.
Hazel was in assisted living at the time. Confined to a wheelchair, she was grateful for any chance to get out for a change of scenery. One Sunday in early October, some dear friends invited us to their beautiful home overlooking nine gorgeous acres of Shelby countryside for a campfire cookout. Now I hadn’t sat around a campfire for years. As for Hazel, who was 88 and had spent practically all her life as a city dweller in Rochester, N.Y., she couldn’t even remember ever having sat around a campfire. So we were definitely in for an adventure.
It began with a breathtaking drive through the most beautiful fall scenery imaginable. Although earlier in the week I’d been worried because so few trees had changed color, it seemed that within the space of only a few days, someone had ignited them. They were spectacular in orange, gold, vermilion, setting the countryside ablaze in the brilliant afternoon sun.
My friends’ house—which they designed and built—was elegant without an ounce of pretension, spacious, but at the same time cozy, and full of all sorts of country antiques and crafty wonders conceived and executed by the handy owners, who could turn a discarded piece of an old fence into a work of art and for many years had their own arts and crafts business. Karen loved the seasons, and had done the house up in her annual fall décor, from the three-tiered iron stand holding miniature pumpkins—which Fred had made—to the bittersweet arrangements, candle gourds and other harvest memorabilia.
“Hungry, Hazel?” Karen fussed over my mother as if she were her own, wheeling her into the kitchen, fitting her out with a napkin bib, and fixing us bowls of homemade peach-berry cobbler and ice cream. While Hazel and I indulged, Karen put together our “hobo dinners”—foil packets of marinated pork chop with potatoes, carrots, onions, green pepper and spices which Fred—who was outside making the fire—would cook over the hot coals.
The fire pit was located on a deck at the other end of the yard—walkable for me, but not Hazel. That was no problem for Karen, who merely loaded Hazel into her golf cart. Needless to say, this was another brand new experience for my mother, who beamed with delight when Karen announced they were going for a tour of the magnificent acreage. As they roared away, I felt like a mother who’d put her kid on an amusement park ride for the first time. “Hold on tight!” I yelled, worrying while they were gone and breathing a sigh of relief when they pulled up to the campfire half an hour later.
We got Hazel up on the deck, where a picnic table sporting a cheery red and white checked tablecloth was ready and waiting. The hobo dinners were perfect. After dinner, we sat around the fire while Karen and Fred made us “camper pies”—buttered bread and pie filling toasted over the fire in a special iron—and toasted marshmallows. I wish we had a picture of Hazel with sticky marshmallow all over her face and a grin that stretched all the way to the setting sun. And then, we just sat around, drinking in the view of the hills dressed in autumn’s coat of many colors and feeling absolutely content.
“It’s so peaceful,” I commented. “And the scenery is so gorgeous.”
Fred nodded. “You know, so many people just never stop to enjoy it. They’re busy, busy, busy and before you know it, the day’s got away from them. But just sitting out here, enjoying the peace and quiet and the beauty, why, you can’t ask for much more.”
I thought of that great philosopher of nature, Henry Thoreau, who once wrote, “October is the month for painted leaves. Their rich glow now flashes round the world. As fruits and leaves and the day itself acquire a bright tint just before they fall, so the year nears its setting. October is its sunset sky; November the later twilight.”
The warmth of the sunlight had given way to evening’s chill—a sobering reminder that this perfect but oh, so brief moment would soon be replaced by the dreaded cold months. For a moment I was angry. Why do we only get, if we’re lucky, one good month of fall and about six months of awful, horrible winter?
Then I remembered that Thoreau, the passionate naturalist, loved every season equally, as, he said, the Father in heaven loves all of his children without preference. “In winter, we are rained and snowed on with gems,” he exulted. “What a world we live in! Where are the jewelers’ shops? There is nothing handsomer than a snowflake and a dewdrop. I could hardly admire more if real stars fell and lodged on my coat.”
Many Octobers have passed since that lovely day with Karen and Fred. My mother is gone now. I’ve grown older, and life has gotten harder. But that singular afternoon and evening, when everything—adventure, friendship, love and the beauty of the earth—came together in flawless symmetry, will always shine like a star in my memory. I’ll never forget the feeling of absolute contentment, and the almost incredulous joy on my mother’s face, at the realization that even at her age, and with her limitations, life could still hold such wonderful surprises.
On the way home that night, Hazel gazed up at the moon and murmured, “Thank you, honey, and thank you, God, for a perfect day.”
Amen.