As I write this, today is Nov. 11, Veterans Day. Lately I’ve been giving a lot of thought to what that means, because to most of us, it’s just another holiday that makes us stop, for a brief moment, to acknowledge the men and women who served and are serving our country. We pause to thank them for it, and then, poof, it’s Nov. 12, and we’re back to our lives and on to other things.
But it’s not the same for many veterans, particularly the ones who served in combat. For them, Veterans Day is every day. They’re still fighting, only this time the enemy is memories, the memories that have altered their lives and the lives of those around them. And the battle is never ending. For the rest of their lives, they will be haunted by visions of the terrible things they witnessed and, worse, participated in.
Of course it was all sanctioned, all legal. More than that, it was what they were supposed to do, under a system that basically turned upside down and inside out everything they had been taught to believe in. As civilians, they knew that murder was wrong, a violation of both morality and the law, punishable by incarceration and/or death. As servicemen and women, however, they were taught to become killers. Killers, of course, for a greater cause, but killers nonetheless. As civilians, they would have been arrested and charged for this activity. As servicemen and women, they were honored and decorated. It was a total reversal of the world they knew before they entered the military. And so, when they returned to that world, they had to figure out, all over again, how to function in it.
During the course of my years at the Herald-Journal, I have interviewed many Oceana County veterans. The ones who served in WWII are gone now, but the Vietnam vets I talked to are still here, and still living with the memories of their experiences and their aftermath. For the WWII vets, that aftermath was positive from the standpoint of how the country viewed them. They returned from the war as heroes, wearing their uniforms and medals with pride. But the Vietnam vets faced a different welcome. In a country boiling over with anti-Vietnam sentiment, the veterans were seen by many as the symbol of the system that had perpetrated what was viewed as an endless atrocity. And so, they were greeted with contempt. Instead of being welcomed into the grateful arms of their compatriots, they were shunned and rejected, which made it all the more difficult to transition back to civilian life.
Regardless of how they were welcomed, however, all of these veterans faced the same daunting task of coming to grips with their combat memories. WWII vets from the Pentwater VFW recalled that it was only with other veterans that they could talk about their war experiences, because only their fellow vets could truly understand what they were feeling. It was indeed a band of brothers, forged in fire, forever unbreakable. Their wives and families, while perhaps sympathetic, could never really comprehend what they’d been through.
And being men, they were terrified of breaking down in front of their wives and kids and friends. So they kept a great deal inside and tried to forget and get back to “normal” life. The irony of ironies, because life would never again be normal, at least not in the way they had come to expect it to be.
I have encountered a number of instances of aging and aged veterans breaking down when recounting a particularly heart-wrenching wartime trauma. My late husband Adam, who was 23 years older than I, was talking one night about his Korean War memories. He was animated, eager to share his stories, until he came to the one about Harry, a young soldier under his command. Harry was a sweet boy but, as Adam admitted, not too bright. They were in an abandoned hut, and Adam instructed Harry to climb up the chimney and look out to scan the terrain for any enemy activity. Harry obeyed, but unfortunately he didn’t just stick his head up out of the chimney. Although Adam had cautioned him to make sure he wasn’t seen, and to just peer out over the chimney top, Harry got excited and climbed out onto the roof to get a full view. Suddenly there was a volley of fire and Harry fell down the chimney—or rather, the bottom half of him fell down the chimney. He had literally been shot in half.
At that point Adam began shaking with sobs. “I don’t know why I’m crying,” he kept saying. “It was all so long ago.”
Then there was John Marker, the WWII veteran from Mears who passed away last year. The year before, I’d interviewed him for our Memorial Day issue. At 96, he was amazing—a widower living alone, taking care of himself, as vital and sharp as if he were 30 years younger. Like Adam he was more than happy to talk about the war, but when it came to remembering his buddies who never came home, he started to cry. “I’m sorry,” he apologized. “I don’t know why it’s hit me so hard. It was so long ago.”
And in Los Angeles I had a friend named Randy who had served in Vietnam. Actually he was my handyman, but we’d developed a nice relationship and one night, as he was taking a break while helping me move, he started talking about Nam. And he broke down, weeping, and, just like Adam and John Marker, couldn’t understand why. “I thought I’d gotten over it,” he sobbed. “It was so long ago.”
But it really wasn’t. For Adam, 40 years might have been 40 minutes. For John Marker, 75 years had vanished. For Randy, the jungles of Vietnam still held their terror. Because for veterans in combat, time ceases to exist. They may think they have put the past to rest, they may think they’ve forgotten. But in the deepest regions of their subconscious, the war is still going on, and their memories can suddenly overwhelm them at the most unexpected moments.
I don’t think any of us can imagine the courage that it took to do what all these men did. The absolute, unequivocal, raw courage to risk their lives, day in and day out, for their country. The term “putting your life on the line” has become a standard phrase in our lexicon, almost a cliché, used to describe any kind of situation where you’re taking a risk. But when you think about what it really means—men and women literally offering up their lives at the line of battle—it takes on a whole new reality. How many of us would have that kind of courage? I don’t think I would.
And how many of us would have the kind of courage it takes to keep on going, to make a meaningful life for ourselves after suffering the inhuman trauma wars inflict upon the human psyche and spirit? Post Traumatic Stress Syndrome—PTSD—is an ongoing reality, a never-ending nightmare that takes its toll on many veterans and their loved ones. And even if a combat veteran doesn’t have PTSD, he or she still has to adjust to a world that may not always be sympathetic to, or even aware of, the extent of their heroic service.
I’ve come to believe, though, that if there is one good thing about war, it’s that it reveals to a person just what they’re capable of. Whether you were a boy of 18 or 19 or 20, who enlisted with all the fervor and idealism of youth in 1941, or a boy who was drafted in 1968, it really didn’t matter when it came to proving yourself to yourself. You got strong quickly, you discovered skills and smarts you never knew you had, and somehow you managed to go into battle, or fly your missions, day after day, never letting fear get the better of you. If you survived to become a veteran, you at least knew that you had an incredible reservoir of courage, which could never be used up. It would get you through life. If you made it through the war, you could make it through anything.
The writer Anais Nin said, “Life shrinks or expands according to one’s courage.” For our veterans, I hope and believe that life has expanded.
Thank you for your service.