I love crisps. Not crackers, though, like they call them in England and Ireland. I mean those fruit desserts that you can make and bake just like that, for an easy and delicious ending to any meal.
Have you ever wondered about the difference between a crisp, a crumble and a cobbler? Oh, and let’s not forget the buckle. They all kind of diverge, but here are the basic facts.
Crumbles and crisps are essentially interchangeable. Both are baked fruit with a crumble topping, the crumble being a streusel mixture. That’s where the difference lies. A crisp streusel topping traditionally contains oats, which crisp up during baking, while a crumble only consists of the brown sugar, flour, nuts and butter. Then you have the buckle, a moist fruit cake usually made with blueberries and a streusel topping, which makes it look “buckled.”
Cobblers, by contrast, are notable for their biscuit topping. The name comes from the way the biscuits are dropped onto the fruit, in small clumps, giving it the appearance of a cobbled road. But you don’t have to use biscuit dough in cobblers. You can also make them with cake batter or cookie dough.
I recently had to get creative when I was having dinner guests and decided, at the last minute, to make a peach crisp. This not being my specialty, I found an easy recipe, “Mom’s Peach Crisp,” that called for rolled oats. I didn’t have any on hand, so I ran to the store, where, to my amazement, they were out. I didn’t have time to shop around and as I stood there in the cereal aisle, wondering what I could substitute, I spied a bag of crunchy granola clusters. Aha! I couldn’t think of a reason that wouldn’t work. And guess what? It did. In fact, my newly minted granola peach crisp—I also added allspice and nutmeg to the recipe—might even have been better than Mom’s.
Best of all, this is a super last minute dessert, and it’s so good everyone will tell you what a great cook you are. Plus, since it uses fresh peaches and granola, what could be healthier? Just go easy on the ice cream. Note: You can substitute canned for fresh peaches.