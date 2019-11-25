Since the paper comes out early this week, it’s still not too late to try out a new Thanksgiving recipe. Here’s one I made last night for a dinner side: Roasted Brussels Sprouts Gratin.
A gratin is basically a baked dish generally using potatoes or another vegetable, with a sauce and topped with cheese or breadcrumbs to give it a browned crust. This recipe calls for roasted Brussels sprouts baked in a Mornay sauce. It’s extremely easy, but at the same time elegant—the perfect holiday side dish.
So what is a Mornay sauce? Well, it may sound fancy schmancy, but all it is, really, is a white sauce with the addition of Gruyere cheese, or a blend of Gruyere and Parmesan cheeses. All you good cooks out there know how to make a basic white sauce—butter, flour and milk. In France, this is known as a béchamel sauce—another fancy name for a very ordinary culinary staple. A Mornay sauce is also called a white cheese sauce, and you can use it for lots of things—macaroni and cheese, Fettuccine Alfredo, scalloped potatoes, white pizza, turkey tetrazzini, a topping for steamed veggies…it’s a cook’s best friend.
You don’t have to roast your Brussels sprouts for this recipe—you can steam them, saute them, or just use frozen steamers. But I think the vegetable gets an extra boost, in both texture and flavor, when it’s roasted. If you make Roasted Brussels Sprouts Gratin for your Thanksgiving table, I guarantee your guests will love it. And if you’ve got some left over, top an omelet or scrambled eggs with it, or grab an English muffin, a poached egg and a slice of ham or Canadian bacon and whip up Brussels Sprouts Gratin Eggs Benedict for a kicked-up day-after-Thanksgiving breakfast.