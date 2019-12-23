Since I paid homage to Chanukah with last week’s kugel recipe, I’m sharing a recipe this week that’s perfect for your Christmas or New Year’s table: Christmas Stuffed Peppers.
I don’t know too many people who don’t like stuffed peppers, probably because there are enough versions to please anyone’s taste. The most popular way to stuff them is with a ground meat mixture. But you can be as creative as you like, with vegetarian versions featuring rice, mushrooms, cheese and vegetables; or Mexican stuffed peppers with essentially your favorite taco filling; or cheesy chicken stuffed peppers; or mac ‘n cheese stuffed peppers; or…well, I haven’t found a limit yet to the possibilities.
Stuffed peppers also like to be dressed up. I learned a little about food decoration from a Belgian master chef I knew in Los Angeles, Hans Lutenauer. Hans had learned his craft at some of the great culinary schools in Europe, and when you’re a chef of his caliber, rule number one is presentation, presentation, presentation. Food not only must taste superb—it must look superb. At Hans’s Christmas dinners, he’d make Christmas trees out of blanched broccoli, with tiny tear drop tomatoes for the red ball ornaments, chopped cauliflower that simulated snow and blue cheese dressing for the flocking. His fish, which he served roasted and whole, was adorned with parsley and cranberry holiday wreaths. He even did an ice cream “bomb” dessert, brought out with much fanfare, which featured a baked Alaska in the shape of an old-fashioned ball gown adorning a Barbie doll. In short, his Christmas table was a thing of magnificence.
Hans inspired me to create my Christmas Stuffed Peppers, jaunty little fellows that feature mashed potato “snow men” with little pimiento-olive “hats.” Your family and your guests will love them.