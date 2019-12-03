I’m always on the lookout for new ways to cook winter squash, and the other day I found one. It was a recipe for coconut butternut squash. The only problem was, it was in a recipe book for one of those new pressure cookers, something I don’t own. But actually, that wasn’t really a problem because all I really needed was the ingredients. Then I’d do what I’ve always done—cook it up the old-fashioned way.
First of all, a little trivia. Did you know that there are 11 varieties of winter squash? That was news to me when I did a little research. I was familiar with some of them, but I’d never heard of others. I also learned the differences between all the winter squashes, in not just appearance but taste and texture. So FYI:
Acorn squash is known for its mild, subtly sweet and nutty flavor. You can also eat the skin. Banana squash has a rich, sweet and earthy taste. Buttercup’s sweet, creamy flavor makes it one of the sweetest of the winter squashes. Butternut is the sweetest variety of winter squash. Delicata, or sweet potato squash, has a creamy flesh similar to the sweet potato.
Hubbard has a rich, sweet pumpkin flavor. Kabocha is popular for its sweet, nutty flavor and texture, a combination of sweet potato and pumpkin. Pumpkin squash is usually decorative, but the sugar pumpkin variety is the cooking kind, with a sweet, earthy taste. Spaghetti squash isn’t sweet like other winter squashes, and its chewy, fragile texture, which cooks up into stringy pieces, gives it its name.
Sweet dumpling squash is starchy and sweet and tastes a little like corn. And as you might expect, turban squash looks like a turban, and while you can cook it just like the acorn, butternut and other squashes, is more often valued for its decorative virtues. According to one website, “Hollowed out, the turban squash makes a beautiful soup tureen.”
The following recipe puts a lively twist on good old butternut squash.