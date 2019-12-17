Chanukah arrives this Sunday and that means so do latkes. These delicious potato pancakes are a central feature of the holiday (see my column). But there’s another traditional food that’s also a welcome guest on the Chanukah table: noodle kugel. Two years ago I gave you a recipe for this delightful dish, which is a heck of a lot easier than latkes. No grating a million potatoes and squeezing them out by hand to get all the water out of them. Since at least four people have asked me to reprint my kugel recipe, I figured this would be the perfect opportunity, just in time for another Chanukah.
A kugel is an Eastern European Jewish dish whose name roughly translates to “pudding.” It generally consists of noodles to which either sweet or savory ingredients are added. If it contains a lot of eggs, it will have a pudding consistency, but if it’s more the savory variety, it’s a kind of casserole. The kugel I remember is a sweet one, and while it’s generally served as a side dish, it could be a dessert as well. This is my version.