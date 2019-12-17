Today

Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 17F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 15F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Partly to mostly cloudy. High 33F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.