Has Google committed treason?
Dear Editor:
Google had been working with the United States Military on a new program. But the program was cancelled. Later it was found out that Google was working with the military of China. China is not a friend of America and besides that, it is a communist country. Just look at what has been happening in Hong Kong. The residents want freedom. Here is America where we at this time have freedom, many young people yearn for communism. If you really think you want communism, you should first go live in a communist country. I heard an interview with a former Google employee. You may also listen to the same interview by going to “AFA Sandy Rios in the morning” and going back a few pages to the episode called “Interview with a Google whistleblower, zach Vorhies, on several misdeeds of Google,” Oct. 4 broadcast.
I have heard more than one person say that Google has committed treason. After listening, what do you think? Should you trust Google?
RACHEL ITEEN
2975 N. 56th Ave., Hart