A couple of years ago, I wrote a column on strange, but true facts about Thanksgiving. A number of readers have asked me to reprint that column, so here it is, with some new additions.
Since Thanksgiving has been part of our lives basically since we started breathing, we tend to think we know everything about it. It dates back to the Pilgrims and their first celebration in their new world; turkey wasn’t eaten at the first Thanksgiving; Abraham Lincoln was the president who made Thanksgiving an official holiday; it always falls on the fourth Thursday of November; etc. We also tend to think that while there might be some creative dishes brought to the table, the majority of Americans eat basically the same menu because it wouldn’t be Thanksgiving without turkey, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, cranberry sauce, green bean casserole and pumpkin pie.
But you just know that there’s more to it than that. I figured for every normal, predictable Thanksgiving, there’s a weird version, something we might not ever know about were it not for that treasure trove of trivia, the internet. And so, to spread a bit of mirth to counteract the girth that’s generally the result of the largest meal we’ll eat all year, I did a little research into weird Thanksgiving facts, and some of the weirder Thanksgiving recipes you wouldn’t dream someone actually came up with.
What’s the busiest day of the year for plumbers? Black Friday—the day after Thanksgiving is the worst for clogged pipes due to the massive food waste, and, uh, other waste.
Was Jingle Bells originally a Christmas song? Nope—it was first sung at a Thanksgiving concert, and was such hit that it encored at Yuletide.
The single letter that changed history: The Pilgrims, being the jolly religious group they were, were all set to fast on Thanksgiving. But they didn’t hear the Indians right: “We said FEAST!” So, not to offend their neighbors, they were stuck having fun after all. What a difference a little old “e” can make.
On what night does the U.S. ring up the largest bar sales? Why, New Year’s Eve, of course. Um, not. It’s the night before Thanksgiving.
And then, after all that making merry—the day with the lowest porn viewing rates is Thanksgiving.
The woman who convinced President Lincoln to put Thanksgiving on the map was Sarah Hale. But that didn’t put her on the map. She’s far better known for composing quite possibly the most famous children’s rhyme of all time, Mary Had a Little Lamb.
Lincoln declared that Thanksgiving would be celebrated the fourth Thursday of November. But in 1939, Franklin Roosevelt decided to extend the Christmas shopping season and give the economy a boost by setting Thanksgiving back a week, to the third Thursday. And if you think partisanship wasn’t as bad as it is today, ho ho ho—the Republicans dissed the move, dubbing the third Thursday the “Democrat Thanksgiving,” aka “Franksgiving,” and the following week the proper “Republican Thanksgiving.”
And more familiar bickering: the Southern states vehemently opposed Thanksgiving because they felt it was just another example of the federal government butting into their business. They contemptuously referred to Thanksgiving as “that New England holiday.”
In 1953, Swanson Foods overstocked on turkey for the holiday. So they came up with the brilliant idea of making a packaged meal out of the leftover meat and other items that people could just heat up. And thus was born the TV dinner.
The largest turkey ever recorded weighed 86 pounds. Talk about turning the tables—there’s a gobbler who could gobble you up!
And here’s the absolutely weirdest fact I discovered: Americans eat the weight of Singapore’s population in turkey every year—up to 690 million pounds. Talk about gobble gobbling!
Speaking of dinner, how about some of the worst additions to the Thanksgiving table that some enterprising minds have created? Like:
Powerade roasted turkey? Ya gotta be desperate, or desperately lazy. I actually saw a picture of this online. The turkey was neon blue—so bright, in fact, that you needed sunglasses to carve it. And no, I don’t want to know what it tastes like.
Jones Soda Company’s Turkey and Gravy soda. Is this a joke? Apparently not. Jones is known for their sometimes unusual soda flavors, but this one propels them into a whole other realm. How about a Pepto Bismol shake for a chaser?
Lima beans and Spam. This delectable dish was advertised by Hormel in the 1940s and 50s as the perfect addition to your Thanksgiving table. It pretty much looks as bad as it sounds. Salty, weird Spam and mushy lima beans…yum.
The Cranberry Surprise. Here’s another stomach-turner from back in the day. It looks like the guys at Hellman’s, Jell-O and Ocean Spray got together to form an evil cabal. This dish is some sort of Jell-O mixed with cranberry sauce and mayo, turned out in a fancy little mold and topped with more mayo—billed as the “final delectable flavor garnish.” Ecchh!
Hot Dr. Pepper. Here’s the perfect beverage to go along with any weird Thanksgiving fare: Dr. Pepper heated up. Apparently this was popular in the 60s. “Dr. Pepper is great as an icy cold soft drink,” the ad reads. “But it is also delicious served steaming hot. And Hot Dr. Pepper is so easy to prepare. Just heat Dr. Pepper or Diet Dr. Pepper in a saucepan ‘til it steams. Then pour it over slices of lemon. Hot Dr. Pepper—that’s a hot idea!”
Turkey Gizzard Kebabs. This one comes from a restaurant in Boston. The chef considers it a regular piece de resistance—maybe because it’s so easy to resist. The photo sure didn’t make me want to phone in an order.
Not to be outdone…Krescendo’s Restaurant in Brooklyn has come up with the Thanksgiving Leftovers Pizza, a pie topped with a sour cream sweet potato “sauce,” strips of ham, au gratin purple potatoes, a runny egg and chunks of goat cheese. You mean someone’s actually going to order that, let alone eat it, let alone pay for it?
But I don’t think anyone could outdo the Bonsai Bistro in Idaho’s Coeur d’Alene resort for leftover brazenness. Their Leftover Roll is a sushi roll filled with smoked turkey breast, traditional stuffing, dried cranberries, green beans, cream cheese and tempura battered and fried, served with cranberry wasabi and red wine soy demi-glace. There’s also their Please Pass the Sides Roll, featuring green beans, crispy fried onions and bacon, striped with a red wine gravy reduction. Sounds like the Cracker Barrel version of sushi.
Twinkie Casserole. Yes, it exists. I saw a picture of it. It’s baked Twinkies and some sort of topping that’s too scary to investigate. The pride of every “hostess”?
And last but not least: Campbell’s Spray Bottle Turkey Gravy. OMG. We know we’ve hit rock bottom this time. Well, look on the bright side: between the Powerade and the Twinkies and the spray gravy, why, you’ll never have to really cook Thanksgiving dinner again.
Have a great holiday!