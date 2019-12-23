Here is another friendly dog looking for a loving home. Her name is Sissy. She is not only friendly, but she has lots of love to share. Sissy enjoys her time in the exercise yard at the shelter and loves her daily walks with volunteers. Perhaps you will be the lucky person who takes her home and gives her a loving forever home? It would be a ”Win-Win!” Call the shelter if interested in Sissy at 861-5395.
The adoption fee for dogs is $95 and $35 for cats. If not already spayed/neutered, you will receive a certificate towards the procedure. The shelter is at 2185 Baseline Rd., between Hart and Shelby. Office hours are 9 a.m. — noon, Monday-Friday, and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays (or by appointment). The shelter welcomes volunteers and gratefully accepts any donations of Purina Dog/Cat Chow, treats, etc. For more information, call the shelter at 231-861-5395. To check out available pets, visit the shelter’s Facebook page or check out the shelter’s pets on Petfinder.com.
We recommend that every dog have a collar and pet ID tag. L.A.S.S.I. is offering free engraved pet ID tags to dog owners in Oceana County. Email Johnny2lips@gmail.com if you need an ID tag.