Weather Alert

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... ...GALE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM EST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...NORTHWEST WINDS AND WAVES WILL CONTINUE TO DIMINISH THROUGH TODAY. WINDS WILL INCREASE EARLY THURSDAY, WHEN SOUTH WINDS 20 TO 30 KNOTS WITH GUSTS UP TO 40 KNOTS AND WAVES 5 TO 9 FEET WILL BE POSSIBLE. * WHERE...ST JOSEPH TO MANISTEE. * WHEN...FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING. * IMPACTS...STRONG WINDS CAN CAUSE HAZARDOUS WAVES WHICH COULD CAPSIZE OR DAMAGE VESSELS AND REDUCE VISIBILITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MARINERS SHOULD CONSIDER ALTERING PLANS TO AVOID POSSIBLE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS. REMAIN IN PORT, SEEK SAFE HARBOR, ALTER COURSE, AND/OR SECURE THE VESSEL FOR SEVERE WIND AND WAVES. &&