Today

Generally cloudy. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight

Cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Low near 30F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%.

Tomorrow

Variable clouds with snow showers. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.