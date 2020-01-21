Well, I guess winter is officially here. We’d been awfully lucky until now, sailing through a December and the first part of January with virtually no snow and, for more days than are usually granted by heaven, mild, almost spring-like temperatures. But of course, this happy state of affairs had to end, and so I’m looking out my window at about a foot of snow on my car and wondering how in tarnation I’m going to drag my trash can through what was once my lawn, to get it out to the curb tonight.
Yes, I hate winter. You’d think I’d have made my peace with it by now; not only have I lived in Michigan going on 14 years, but I was born and raised in Rochester, N.Y., home of some of the worst winter weather in the nation, and went on to spend 10 years in Bloomington, Ind., another winter paradise, where I got my BA and went to grad school before moving to Los Angeles. Then I got soft. I spent 30 years in southern California as a journalist and got my blood thoroughly thinned out.
In good old Rochester, there was nothing but snow and freezing temperatures from December to March, and we jeered at what other people called snow storms, because after the big blizzard of 1965, when people were trapped in their houses for nearly a week because the snow was seven feet high, a few feet of snow and raging winds were nothing.
Yes, that’s what I grew up in. And amazingly, as a kid I didn’t mind it. To the youth of the world, winter is fun. There’s sledding, and snow forts, and snowball fights, and ice skating, and rolling around in snow just for the hell of it, and you don’t mind the cold. You just bundle up accordingly. Heck, I walked a mile to school, even on the coldest days, and as far as I can remember I was none the worse for it. In fact, it undoubtedly toughened me up.
But the years have changed all that. Winter might be a party when you’re young, but when you’re old, it’s a funeral. With a balance problem and severe arthritis in my knees, I’m terrified of falling. In fact, the problem in one of my knees is due in part to the fact that in the last 10 years I’ve fallen on it numerous times when I slipped on the ice.
Then there’s the roads. Since I learned to drive in L.A. — I somehow never needed to get a license before that because Rochester and Bloomington had great public transportation and my boyfriends and my husband always drove — I’d never experienced icy roads until I moved to Hart. Wow, was that a wakeup call! After I’d had couple of wild spinouts on back roads, my sister-in-law took me out for winter driving lessons, which still didn’t help a whole lot when it came to black ice and blinding flash blizzards.
Maybe even most of all, I hate winter because you can’t just run out into the world carefree and light-hearted. Just going out the door is a major production. You have to get your boots on, which, with my frozen knees, is a big deal and sometimes takes as long as five minutes. Then you have to get into your winter gear, and God forbid one of your gloves is missing. Gloves are like socks — they mysteriously disappear into the ether, never to be found again. The other day I was cleaning out one of my drawers and came up with seven unmatched winter gloves. I could hear the universe guffawing, at my expense.
After you’ve spent half an hour getting dressed for the elements, there’s the car. If, like me, you don’t have a garage, that’s another half hour, cleaning it off and waiting for the windshield to defrost. Meanwhile you’re resentfully dreaming of spring and summer, when five minutes is all it would have taken to throw on shorts, sandals and a tee and roared off.
The cold really gets you when you’re old. It makes your bones ache and your spirit wither up in defeat. This past week it’s been so cold I’ve only left the house for absolutely necessary errands, like going to the bank, picking up prescriptions or getting groceries. So I’ve been pretty much housebound and getting cabin fever.
I did find an interesting way to counteract my depression, though. I went online and looked up places in the world that are lots colder than Oceana County. And by the end of my research, I felt a whole lot better.
So cheer up, because you could be living in:
1. Nuuk, Greenland, where the average spring temp is 21.676F.
2. Quillayute, Wash., which ranks as the country’s worst weather location. It’s tied with Astoria, Oregon as the cloudiest U.S city (240 days), the most humid (83% relative humidity), and second in terms of number of rainy days (210).
3. Marquette and Sault St. Marie, Mich. These enjoy high rankings as among the snowiest and coldest U.S. cities. “If you enjoy lots of rain, snow and cold weather, these are two places you must visit!” jeered the report.
4. Syracuse and Binghamton, N.Y. Two cities famous for unrelenting gloominess. With 171 days of cloud cover and rain, I’ll bet nobody’s in a good mood there!
And of course, there’s always International Falls, Minn. Some years back, I wrote a column about International Falls, a wacky place that’s actually proud to be known as “The Icebox of the Nation.” In International Falls, -30 degree daily winter temperatures are nothing. When, in 2008, the daily low record temp was — 40, the whole town cheered. They must have been really down in the mouth the other day, when the temperature registered a blistering 20 degrees.
Nothing, however, can outrank a place so dang cold you can’t believe people actually live there. When I read about the Russian village of Oymayakon, I decided I would never complain about winter again. Oymayakon tops International Falls by a million miles. It holds the title of “The Coldest Village on Earth.” In Oymayakon:
• The average temperature in January is -50C. The coldest recorded temperature was -71C, or -98.5F. That’s also the lowest recorded temperature for any permanently inhabited location on earth.
• Nothing grows so locals live off a diet of reindeer meat and horse meat (oddly enough, malnourishment is not a problem).
• Locals keep their cars running all day for fear of them not starting again if turned off.
• Digging graves for a funeral can take up to three days because the ground has to be thawed with hot coals.
Nonetheless, Oymayakon’s 500 inhabitants are a healthy, hardy breed, who wouldn’t have it any other way. -50 degrees? Pooh! The village’s only school shuts down only when the temp sinks to -52.
Modern conveniences are pretty much unknown. Coal and wood are the primary heating fuels, and—here’s one for Believe it or Not—most people still have outdoor toilets! If the power station breaks down, the town shuts down in about five hours, and the pipes freeze and crack.
Among the annoyances residents put up with on a daily basis are pen ink freezing, glasses freezing to people’s faces and batteries losing power.
And for your next vacation, why not visit Oymayakon? Travel companies actually offer package tours of the village, along with “the chance to sample life in freezing conditions.”
Oh, I’m racing over there!
So, when you’re feeling sorry for yourself in the dead of Michigan winter, just think of those Oymayakonians. If they ever came to visit us, they’d probably die of heat exhaustion.
I guess everything’s relative.