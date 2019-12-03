The year 1951 marked four milestone events in American history. Gen. Douglas MacArthur retired with his “Old soldiers never die” speech. Color TV was introduced. Yours truly was born. And the finest screen version of A Christmas Carol came out.
They’ve already started showing A Christmas Carol on TCM. The 1951 version was on this past Sunday, and the 1938 version starring Reginald Owen will air this coming Sunday at noon. They will undoubtedly be shown again between now and Christmas. Both are great, but the 1951 A Christmas Carol—originally released under the title Scrooge—is considered the gold standard, the one by which all others are judged.
It stars the great Scottish-born British actor Alastair Sim, a quirky fellow who was once described by a colleague as a “a sad-faced actor, with the voice of a fastidious ghoul.”
Sim came to acting somewhat late in life. Born in Edinburgh in 1900, he dabbled in a variety of occupations before taking to the stage. He was a lumberjack before he became an elocution and drama lecturer at the University of Edinburgh. His secret passion was mesmerism; “As I passed imperceptibly from a beautiful child to a strong and handsome lad,” he once reflected, with his signature dry wit, “I wanted more than anything else in the world to be, of all things, a hypnotist. I practiced on gentle dogs.”
Sim made his film debut in 1935, as a supporting actor. But with his soft-spoken charm and droll intellect, he soon became a beloved leading man who, in 1950, was voted the most popular film actor in Britain.
The following year, he made an unexpected detour from his usual comic roles to portray the dour miser Ebenezer Scrooge. Perhaps because of his impressive academic background in literature and drama, Sim perfectly grasped the complexity of Dickens’ unfortunate misanthrope, and the result is the screen Scrooge who is closest to the author’s creation—a powerful observation of human nature that never takes the easy way out.
It would have been very simple to make Scrooge thoroughly evil, but Dickens instead chose to explore his unhappy childhood, and the reasons he closed his heart to the world. As a result, you quickly go from hating to understanding this damaged man, who, because he lost everyone for whom he’d ever cared and who cared for him, became afraid to ever love again.
Sim’s Scrooge is curmudgeonly in a deadly quiet sort of way, resisting the temptation to overdo the growls and snarls and opting instead for a subtle cruelty that’s even more chilling. Of course, underneath all the cold-heartedness is a little boy crying out for love, and as Scrooge thaws out, he becomes so vulnerable and gentle that you melt along with him. The scene where he wakes up on Christmas morning a changed man is absolutely astounding, with the tall, dignified Sim prancing wildly about in his nightshirt, scaring the life out of everybody as he goes stark, raving sane for the first time in his life.
The great thing about Alastair Sim was his ability to convey enormous depth of emotion with minimal “acting.” He was a master at revealing a character’s inner self simply with his eyes, which could turn from crafty to bewildered, cruel to tender, in an instant. And his voice was a veritable musical instrument, which he could play at every register as expertly as any concert artist.
But Sim isn’t the only reason to watch A Christmas Carol. The score is beautiful, the ensemble cast of famous Brit character actors superb, and the screenplay comes closest of all the many film versions to the original story. Which leads me to an interesting anecdote.
When I lived in California, one of my friends in Santa Barbara was a woman named Jackie Langley. One day we were discussing old movies, and I mentioned how much I loved the 1951 Christmas Carol. “Oh yes,” she nodded. “I do too. My father wrote the screenplay, you know.” Knock me over with a feather! Her dad was indeed screenwriter Noel Langley, and she remembered Alastair Sim and many of the other actors coming over to her house when she was a little girl.
As to the other film adaptations of A Christmas Carol, there are some rewarding ones. I used to dismiss the 1938 version as corny and too Hollywoodized, but in the past few years I’ve come to appreciate it more and more. Reginald Owen, another great British actor who went from character roles to the leading role of Scrooge, may not deliver as multi-faceted a performance as Sim, but he’s still really good. Two others I’ve enjoyed are the 1999 version starring Patrick Stewart and the 1984 version with George C. Scott in a performance obviously influenced by Sim, but nonetheless his own creation.
So settle back and become inspired all over again by the spiritual metamorphosis of the world’s meanest man and humanity’s capacity for improvement, with the help of a ghost or three.