Volunteer group seeks
Silver Lake septic ordinance
Dear Editor:
Silver Lake United Voice to present draft of potential septic ordinance for review and feedback only at Golden Township Planning Commission meeting, 7 p.m. Jan. 28 at Golden Township Hall.
United Voice was formed by Golden Township community members in June 2019 after the latest incarnation of a sewer project was put to rest by the Golden Township Board. United Voice is working towards finding solutions to septic issues in the Silver Lake area. We have broken down the septic issue into five areas of concentration and set up work groups for each – codes and enforcement, boundaries, public education and outreach, technology and funding. Volunteers were solicited, and we continue to include all community members who would like to volunteer to serve in these work groups. All groups are working towards finding solutions or resolutions in their respective areas of concentration.
The codes and enforcement group has been working towards drafting an ordinance for inspection and permitting of septic systems. We think we have put together something that works for all involved; property owners, Golden Township and health district 10. We will present this ordinance to the Golden Township Planning Commission for review and feedback at their Jan. 28 meeting at the Golden Township Hall. This presentation is to gain the planning commissions feedback to help further refine this draft into something that works for all involved. This is an open meeting. Golden Township property owners are encouraged to attend.
United Voice will have a website to be launched on Jan. 29, providing a copy of the ordinance draft mentioned above and details of the efforts and results from each of our work groups.
Please direct any questions or comments to: slunitedvoice@gmail.com
CHUCK RUEDI
9043 W. Silver Lake Rd., Mears