Hesperia's defense locked down the Lakeview Wildcats on Friday night to help the Panthers earn a 46-20 victory.

Emily Bayle had a huge night for the Panthers (2-5, 2-1 Central State Activities Association Silver), scoring 22 points, grabbing 14 rebounds and swiping eight steals. Also for the Panthers, Emmi Tinkham had 10 points, and Becci Castillo had four assists.

"This was a great team effort both offensively and defensively," Hesperia coach Vince Grodus said. "Our defense played well, with 18 steals."