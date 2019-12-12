PENTWATER — It was fair to wonder how the Hart Pirates would score their points this year after the bulk of the scoring graduated from last season’s district championship team. Hart answered that question Monday in an unusual way: Defense.

The Pirates played great without the ball against the Pentwater Falcons in a season-opening county battle, and that set them up for some quick possessions at the other end in a 70-53 victory.

“I was more pleased with our defense than anything,” Hart coach Adam Jerry said. “I know we put up some points that we’re not used to, which was great, but the fact that we kind of came together cohesively as a unit defensively at times was awesome.

“I thought, for stints there, we played great defense, team defense, connected defense. We were all helping each other and we were aware of not just our guy, but everybody else too.”

Hart came out aggressive on both ends of the court, attacking the basket and getting in the faces of the Falcons’ young ballhandlers. That sparked an early run. Ayden Beachum scored a three-point play on a putback basket that put Hart up 9-2 and also gave Falcons’ star Khole Hofmann his second foul.

It was a play that foreshadowed both of Pentwater’s major problems in the game — offensive rebounding by Hart, and foul trouble. Hofmann picked up three fouls in the first half and the only other underclassman playing Monday, Julien Nyberg, also got into foul trouble, putting Pentwater up against it early.

“I think rebounding really hurt us tonight,” Falcons’ coach Ashley Wojtas said. “We gave them far too many second-chance shots around the glass, and kudos to them for knocking them down.”

Hofmann briefly put the Falcons back in the game by hitting all three free throws after being fouled on a three-pointer, cutting Hart’s lead to 11-8, but that was as close as the Falcons got. Hart closed out the quarter on a 5-1 run.

Pentwater held possession for over a minute to start the second quarter, unable to penetrate the Hart defense, before missing a shot.About the only problem Hart had on defense was at times being too aggressive. The Pirates were called for several fouls for sloppily defending in the lane.

“We’re forcing them into tough shots and then we’re bailing them out by fouling them,” Jerry said. “We need to work on staying straight up when we are in the lane (on defense) and someone’s trying to take it to the hole.”

On offense, the Pirates attacked the rim seemingly at will, and did so from several different players. Gabe Gamble, Delfino Hernandez and Beachum each had 16 points to tie for the team lead.Gamble collected 12 of his points in the third quarter, taking over the game for a brief stretch.

“He was getting himself to the rim and not settling for jump shots,” Jerry said. “At the beginning of that, he missed a three, but in that same possession, he got it back, took it to the hole and that started it.”

The Falcons countered by playing Hofmann in the post and going with a smaller, quicker lineup late in the game. It was an effective move, as they outscored Hart 17-7 in the fourth quarter.

Another bright spot for Pentwater was the shooting of Tyler Plummer-Eisenlohr and Blake Bringedahl. Plummer-Eisenlohr hit one trey in each quarter and totaled a game-high 22 points, and Bringedahl scored 10 points, all in the second half. Without a ton of height on the roster, some extra shooting would be a boon to the Falcons.

“Tyler can hit shots anywhere on the floor,” Wojtas said. “He’s just, as a sophomore, starting this year and getting a lot of playing time. He’s just got to find his balance offensively. I think he can put up 10 to 30 points a game. He can get hot from anywhere on the floor.”

Pentwater should also be strengthened by the pending returns of Gannon McDonough and Nash Lentz from injury. Both missed the opener, but Wojtas said McDonough was in line to play Thursday in the team’s conference opener against Baldwin, and Lentz should be back by the winter break.Hart, meanwhile, was at full strength and looked it. A team that graduated as much talent as the Pirates did generally isn’t in position to compete again the following season, but Hart looked the part Monday. In fact, Jerry said he thinks his team can play better, pointing out the Pirates left some points on the floor due to a few misfired outlet passes in their haste to run.

“We’ll work on our outlet passing, getting some air under those,” Jerry said. “We probably missed 10 to 14 points on just overthrows on outlet passes. That’s something we need to work on.”

Fast-paced games should become a fixture this year for Hart due to its own lack of height, and Monday was a promising start to that.

“We had some of our turnovers in transition, which, we’re kind of learning how to run with a new group,” Jerry said. “I wasn’t entirely too displeased with the turnovers. Those things are going to happen. I feel like it benefited us more than it was a disadvantage.”

HART (70) Bitely 1 0-0 2, H. Tubbs 1 6-7 8, M. Tubbs 1 1-2 3, Gamble 8 0-1 16, Mesler 4 1-2 9, Hernandez 6 2-4 16, Beachum 7 1-3 16. Totals 28 11-19 70.

PENTWATER (53) Bringedahl 2 4-6 10, Nyberg 3 0-0 6, Wilkinson 1 0-0 2, Plummer-Eisenlohr 7 4-8 22, Hofmann 1 8-13 11, Macher 1 0-0 2, Stoneman 0 1-4 1. Totals 14 18-33 53.

Hart.............16 27 20 7 — 70

Pentwater.... 9 11 16 17 — 53

Three-point goals — Hart 3 (Hernandez 2, Beachum), Pentwater 7 (Bringedahl 2, Plummer-Eisenlohr 4, Hofmann). Total fouls — Hart 22, Pentwater 15. Fouled out — Beachum. Technical foul — Hofmann. JV score — Hart 62, Pentwater 16.