FRUITPORT — Hart's boys basketball team rallied from an early deficit to pick up a big win over Calvary Christian Saturday afternoon, 52-47.

The Pirates (3-2) got off to a sluggish start in their first post-holiday matchup and trailed 19-10 after the first quarter of play. However, the Hart defense got better and better as the game progressed and eventually the Pirates were able to take the lead late in the third quarter and hold onto it the rest of the way.

Hunter Tubbs knocked in six three-pointers to account for all of his team-best 18 points. Ian Mesler added 11 points and played good defense on the inside throughout the game, coach Adam Jerry said. Ayden Beachum chipped in nine points and grabbed 12 rebounds, and Zach Bitely pulled in eight boards.