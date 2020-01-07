HART — Hart was the latest team searching for answers after trying without success to slow down unbeaten West Michigan Conference foe Ravenna Tuesday night. The Bulldogs got off to fast starts in each quarter and rolled to a 64-32 win.

The Pirates (3-3, 0-3 WMC) actually didn't shoot particularly poorly, but their inability to get the ball through the athletic Ravenna press was a huge factor early as the Bulldogs ripped off an 11-0 run to take a 13-3 lead and take command of the game. Hart gave the ball to Ravenna 27 times, far too many for a team looking to pull an upset.

For more of this story, pick up a copy of the print edition of the Oceana's Herald-Journal this week, or buy our e-edition.