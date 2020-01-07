HART — Hart was the latest team searching for answers after trying without success to slow down unbeaten West Michigan Conference foe Ravenna Tuesday night. The Bulldogs got off to fast starts in each quarter and rolled to a 64-32 win.

The Pirates (3-3, 0-3 WMC) actually didn’t shoot particularly poorly, but their inability to get the ball through the athletic Ravenna press was a huge factor early as the Bulldogs ripped off an 11-0 run to take a 13-3 lead and take command of the game. Hart gave the ball to Ravenna 27 times, far too many for a team looking to pull an upset.

“They just played the passing lanes (and) we didn’t do a good job ball-faking and finding the openings against the zone, at least,” Hart coach Adam Jerry said. “There were times we passed the ball right into guys like they weren’t even there.

“We didn’t do a good job of taking care of the ball and getting the ball over against the press. Talking with the coaches, I don’t think we shot horrible. It wasn’t our worst shooting night by any means, but we just didn’t get a lot of shots.”

Hart was able to somewhat stem Ravenna’s first surge and trailed by 10 after a quarter, 20-10, but the Bulldogs ripped off the first six points of the second frame to extinguish thoughts of a comeback. Ravenna did the same thing in the third quarter to extend its 32-17 halftime lead to 38-17.

One thing Jerry wished he had seen more of was his team attacking the rim. The Pirates generally want to do that, but against bigger teams, such as Mason County Central and the Bulldogs, that’s been tougher for them to do.

“I think we’ve done a good job up to this point of the season at being aggressive and getting to the hole,” Jerry said. “Against (bigger teams), we have that mental block where we don’t force ourselves in as much as we have been and were successful with. I think it’s just, we’ve got to get over that. Whether they’re 6-5 or 5-10, we have to go into their chest and finish at the rim.”

Ayden Beachum led Hart with 11 points and 10 rebounds, and Zach Bitely added eight points. Leo McCulley provided a spark off the bench and grabbed eight boards.

Hart will next take the court Friday against archrival Shelby, a matchup that will require defensive patience to get a win due to the disciplined Tiger offense.

“They run the heck out of their set offenses and they’ll run through it and run through it and run through it,” Jerry said of Shelby. “I thought we did a better job tonight of not gambling and putting ourselves out of position, so I’m hopeful that will continue Friday against Shelby.”

RAVENNA (64) Schullo 6 4-7 18, Jo. Emery 1 2-4 5, May 6 2-2 14, Nutt 1 0-0 3, Jones 0 1-2 1, Sterken 2 3-4 7, Vermeer 0 1-3 1, Kilbourne 3 0-0 7, Funk 3 2-3 8. Totals 22 15-25 64.

HART (32) Bitely 2 4-4 8, H. Tubbs 1 2-3 5, M. Tubbs 1 0-0 2, Mesler 1 0-2 2, Hernandez 1 0-0 3, Beachum 5 0-0 11, McCulley 0 1-2 1. Totals 11 7-11 32.Ravenna.... 20 12 20 12 — 64Hart...........10 7 10 5 — 32

Three-point goals — Ravenna 5 (Schullo 2, Jo. Emery, Nutt, Kilbourne), Hart 3 (H. Tubbs, Hernandez, Beachum). Total fouls — Ravenna 12, Hart 15. Technical foul — Mesler. JV score — Hart 51, Ravenna 43.