HART — Hart worked overtime Monday night to secure a win over White Cloud, escaping with a 54-48 triumph.

Hunter Tubbs hit a game-tying three-pointer with under 15 seconds to play to force the overtime, and he went on to drill a couple of early treys in the extra period as well, as the Pirates (4-4) outscored the Indians 12-6 after regulation.

Tubbs scored 19 points to lead the team, and Ayden Beachum added 14 points and eight rebounds.