HART — Hart had a rough offensive night Thursday against Whitehall and came out on the short end of a 61-29 defeat.

The Pirates (4-5, 0-5 West Michigan Conference) could manage only two points in the second quarter, which enabled the visiting Vikings to build a 16-10 lead out to 26-12 by the halftime break. Whitehall then caught fire in the third quarter, scoring 25 points to put the game away.

Ian Mesler and Delfino Hernandez each had six points for Hart, and Rece Schlukebir was credited with a good game of defense and rebounding.