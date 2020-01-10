WHITEHALL — Hart coach Travis Rosema is fond of saying he'd "rather win ugly than lose pretty", and Thursday night against Whitehall, his Pirates obliged him.

Despite struggling to get much offense going, Hart locked down on the defensive end, allowing only three field goals to Whitehall in the final three quarters and hanging on for a 30-23 victory.

The Pirates (8-1, 4-1 WMC) relied on a man-to-man defense, a departure from their usual 2-3 zone.

"In the past, we've done a lot of 2-3 (zone), but we really worked on our man-to-man over break and wanted to come out and play more in man-to-man and lock teams up," Rosema said. "In the first quarter, I wasn't happy with giving up the two threes on inbounds plays, but after that I think they had 13 points the rest of the game."

